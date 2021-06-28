Erweiterte Funktionen
Industrial & Commercial Bank o. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.06.2021
28.06.21 01:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2021 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5598 €
|0,546 €
|0,0138 €
|+2,53%
|25.06./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000003G1
|A0M4YB
|0,65 €
|0,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,5598 €
|+2,53%
|25.06.21
|München
|0,5372 €
|+0,75%
|25.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,5382 €
|+0,30%
|25.06.21
|Berlin
|0,53 €
|+0,30%
|25.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,645 $
|0,00%
|25.06.21
|Frankfurt
|0,532 €
|-3,27%
|25.06.21
|Stuttgart
|0,5326 €
|-3,83%
|25.06.21
