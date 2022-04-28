Erweiterte Funktionen
SABRE INSUR. GRP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.04.2022 - GB00BYWVDP49
27.04.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2022 The instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,56 €
|2,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYWVDP49
|A2H8SX
|3,12 €
|2,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,56 €
|0,00%
|27.04.22
