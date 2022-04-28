Erweiterte Funktionen



SABRE INSUR. GRP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.04.2022 - GB00BYWVDP49




27.04.22 23:57
Das Instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2022 The instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,56 € 2,56 € -   € 0,00% 27.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYWVDP49 A2H8SX 3,12 € 2,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,56 € 0,00%  27.04.22
