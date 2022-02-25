Erweiterte Funktionen

Istar A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.02.2022 - US45031U1016




25.02.22 01:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.02.2022 The instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,46 $ 24,46 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45031U1016 929187 27,73 $ 16,31 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 21,40 € +4,90%  24.02.22
AMEX 24,47 $ +4,62%  24.02.22
Nasdaq 24,43 $ +4,45%  24.02.22
NYSE 24,46 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 20,60 € -2,83%  24.02.22
Stuttgart 20,00 € -4,76%  24.02.22
