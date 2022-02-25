Erweiterte Funktionen
Istar A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.02.2022 - US45031U1016
25.02.22 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.02.2022 The instrument OLZ US45031U1016 ISTAR INC. A DL -,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,46 $
|24,46 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45031U1016
|929187
|27,73 $
|16,31 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
