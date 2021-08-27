Erweiterte Funktionen
LSI Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.08.2021 - US50216C1080
27.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument LS2 US50216C1080 LSI INDUSTRIES INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.08.2021 The instrument LS2 US50216C1080 LSI INDUSTRIES INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,39 $
|8,14 $
|0,25 $
|+3,07%
|26.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US50216C1080
|919518
|11,10 $
|6,18 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
