Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54
27.05.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,38 $
|33,12 $
|0,26 $
|+0,79%
|26.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|41,27 $
|28,82 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.