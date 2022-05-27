Erweiterte Funktionen



Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.05.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54




27.05.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,38 $ 33,12 $ 0,26 $ +0,79% 26.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 41,27 $ 28,82 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,11 € +0,29%  26.05.22
AMEX 33,44 $ +0,94%  26.05.22
Nasdaq 33,38 $ +0,79%  26.05.22
NYSE 33,37 $ +0,72%  26.05.22
München 30,50 € +0,53%  26.05.22
Berlin 30,48 € +0,49%  26.05.22
Frankfurt 30,74 € -0,26%  26.05.22
Stuttgart 30,68 € -1,10%  26.05.22
  = Realtime
