Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.01.2022 - GB0009292243




27.01.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2022 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,80 $ 29,872 $ -2,072 $ -6,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009292243 898554 36,50 $ 27,80 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 26,78 € +4,77%  26.01.22
Frankfurt 24,78 € +3,25%  26.01.22
Stuttgart 25,40 € +2,75%  26.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 27,80 $ -6,94%  24.01.22
  = Realtime
