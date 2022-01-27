Erweiterte Funktionen
Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.01.2022 - GB0009292243
27.01.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2022 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,80 $
|29,872 $
|-2,072 $
|-6,94%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009292243
|898554
|36,50 $
|27,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|26,78 €
|+4,77%
|26.01.22
|Frankfurt
|24,78 €
|+3,25%
|26.01.22
|Stuttgart
|25,40 €
|+2,75%
|26.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,80 $
|-6,94%
|24.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Victrex (WKN: 898554)
|26.02.18