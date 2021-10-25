Erweiterte Funktionen
Infosys ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2021 - US4567881085
24.10.21 21:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2021 The instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,01 $
|23,41 $
|-0,40 $
|-1,71%
|22.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4567881085
|919668
|24,28 $
|14,05 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,90 €
|-1,49%
|22.10.21
|Stuttgart
|19,90 €
|-0,50%
|22.10.21
|Frankfurt
|20,20 €
|-0,98%
|22.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|19,70 €
|-1,01%
|22.10.21
|Berlin
|19,90 €
|-1,49%
|22.10.21
|AMEX
|23,02 $
|-1,56%
|22.10.21
|Nasdaq
|23,02 $
|-1,67%
|22.10.21
|NYSE
|23,01 $
|-1,71%
|22.10.21
|Hamburg
|19,80 €
|-2,94%
|22.10.21
|Hannover
|19,80 €
|-2,94%
|22.10.21
|München
|19,80 €
|-3,88%
|22.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|16
|Infosys Technologies Limited. E.
|25.04.21