Entegris - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2021 - US29362U1043
24.10.21 21:40
Das Instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2021 The instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|137,28 $
|133,87 $
|3,41 $
|+2,55%
|22.10./22:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29362U1043
|938201
|138,61 $
|74,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,00 €
|+1,72%
|22.10.21
|Frankfurt
|115,00 €
|+4,55%
|22.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|116,00 €
|+3,57%
|22.10.21
|NYSE
|137,49 $
|+2,69%
|22.10.21
|AMEX
|136,96 $
|+2,67%
|22.10.21
|Nasdaq
|137,28 $
|+2,55%
|22.10.21
|München
|113,00 €
|+1,80%
|22.10.21
|Stuttgart
|113,00 €
|-0,88%
|22.10.21
= Realtime
