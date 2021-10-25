Erweiterte Funktionen



Entegris - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2021 - US29362U1043




24.10.21 21:40
Das Instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2021 The instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
137,28 $ 133,87 $ 3,41 $ +2,55% 22.10./22:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29362U1043 938201 138,61 $ 74,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,00 € +1,72%  22.10.21
Frankfurt 115,00 € +4,55%  22.10.21
Düsseldorf 116,00 € +3,57%  22.10.21
NYSE 137,49 $ +2,69%  22.10.21
AMEX 136,96 $ +2,67%  22.10.21
Nasdaq 137,28 $ +2,55%  22.10.21
München 113,00 € +1,80%  22.10.21
Stuttgart 113,00 € -0,88%  22.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
