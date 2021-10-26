Erweiterte Funktionen



Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2021 - US2017231034




26.10.21 00:30
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2021 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2021

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB) - Massives Kaufsignal
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,89 $ 32,89 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017231034 855786 36,49 $ 18,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € -4,93%  21.10.21
Nasdaq 32,90 $ +4,44%  25.10.21
AMEX 32,91 $ +4,11%  25.10.21
Stuttgart 28,20 € +2,17%  25.10.21
Xetra 28,20 € +2,17%  25.10.21
NYSE 32,89 $ 0,00%  01:00
München 27,20 € -0,73%  25.10.21
Frankfurt 27,00 € -1,46%  25.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Psychedelics und Cannabis Hot Stock verbessert sexuelle Gesundheit. Nach 2.064% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Love Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...