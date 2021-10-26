Erweiterte Funktionen
Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2021 - US2017231034
26.10.21 00:30
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2021 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,89 $
|32,89 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017231034
|855786
|36,49 $
|18,68 $
