Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021