Foxtons Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - GB00BCKFY513




25.08.21 23:45
Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,625 € 0,635 € -0,01 € -1,57% 25.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,83 € 0,34 €
4,40 plus
+2,33%
17,60 plus
+0,92%
0,63 minus
-1,57%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,65 € 0,00%  25.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,70 $ 0,00%  03.08.21
Frankfurt 0,625 € -1,57%  25.08.21
Berlin 0,625 € -1,57%  25.08.21
  = Realtime
