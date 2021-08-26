Erweiterte Funktionen
EMPEROR International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - BMG3036C2239
25.08.21 23:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,115 €
|0,115 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG3036C2239
|A0DPMC
|0,12 €
|0,10 €
