Newcrest Mining - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - AU000000NCM7




25.08.21 23:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,738 € 15,682 € 0,056 € +0,36% 25.08./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000NCM7 873365 20,60 € 14,97 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,738 € +0,36%  25.08.21
München 15,568 € 0,00%  25.08.21
Frankfurt 15,494 € -0,48%  25.08.21
Berlin 15,492 € -0,49%  25.08.21
Stuttgart 15,44 € -0,50%  25.08.21
Hamburg 15,474 € -0,62%  25.08.21
Düsseldorf 15,356 € -1,18%  25.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 17,65 $ -4,13%  20.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
