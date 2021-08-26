Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newcrest Mining":
Newcrest Mining - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - AU000000NCM7
25.08.21 23:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,738 €
|15,682 €
|0,056 €
|+0,36%
|25.08./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000NCM7
|873365
|20,60 €
|14,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,738 €
|+0,36%
|25.08.21
|München
|15,568 €
|0,00%
|25.08.21
|Frankfurt
|15,494 €
|-0,48%
|25.08.21
|Berlin
|15,492 €
|-0,49%
|25.08.21
|Stuttgart
|15,44 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.21
|Hamburg
|15,474 €
|-0,62%
|25.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|15,356 €
|-1,18%
|25.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|17,65 $
|-4,13%
|20.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|91
|Newcrest Mining am Widerstan.
|25.04.21
|269
|Welche Goldmine ist die beste?
|25.04.21