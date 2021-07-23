Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - US3119001044
23.07.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,91 $
|54,24 $
|-0,33 $
|-0,61%
|23.07./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|54,71 $
|42,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,86 €
|-0,24%
|22.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|45,81 €
|+0,25%
|22.07.21
|Berlin
|45,98 €
|+0,10%
|22.07.21
|Frankfurt
|45,985 €
|+0,07%
|22.07.21
|Hamburg
|45,985 €
|+0,04%
|22.07.21
|Hannover
|45,985 €
|+0,04%
|22.07.21
|München
|45,95 €
|+0,02%
|22.07.21
|Xetra
|45,95 €
|0,00%
|22.07.21
|Stuttgart
|45,905 €
|-0,25%
|22.07.21
|Nasdaq
|53,91 $
|-0,61%
|22.07.21
|AMEX
|53,89 $
|-0,65%
|22.07.21
|NYSE
|53,90 $
|-0,67%
|22.07.21
