Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2021