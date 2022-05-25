Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2022 - US1491501045
25.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2022 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,85 $
|38,92 $
|-0,07 $
|-0,18%
|24.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|48,87 $
|35,53 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.