25.05.22 00:05
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2022 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,85 $ 38,92 $ -0,07 $ -0,18% 24.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1491501045 923184 48,87 $ 35,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 36,20 € 0,00%  24.05.22
Berlin 36,20 € 0,00%  24.05.22
Nasdaq 38,85 $ -0,18%  24.05.22
NYSE 38,81 $ -0,33%  24.05.22
AMEX 38,82 $ -1,17%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
