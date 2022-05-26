Erweiterte Funktionen



secunet Security Networks - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2022 - DE0007276503




25.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.05.2022 The instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
329,50 € 333,50 € -4,00 € -1,20% 25.05./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007276503 727650 608,00 € 251,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		330,50 € -1,05%  25.05.22
Frankfurt 336,50 € +0,75%  25.05.22
Hamburg 332,00 € 0,00%  25.05.22
München 334,50 € 0,00%  25.05.22
Berlin 331,00 € -0,75%  25.05.22
Xetra 329,50 € -1,20%  25.05.22
Stuttgart 325,50 € -1,51%  25.05.22
Düsseldorf 321,50 € -2,43%  25.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
474 Secunet hat Potential! 21.04.22
2 Neue Warnzeichen am NM 25.04.21
12 DGAP Ad Hoc - SECUNET 05.07.17
17 Empfehlung 18.01.07
16 weiß jemand, was bei Secunet . 28.08.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...