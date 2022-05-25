Das Instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2022 The instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022