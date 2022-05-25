Erweiterte Funktionen
secunet Security Networks - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2022 - DE0007276503
25.05.22 00:05
Das Instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2022 The instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|333,50 €
|337,00 €
|-3,50 €
|-1,04%
|24.05./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007276503
|727650
|608,00 €
|251,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|331,00 €
|-1,78%
|24.05.22
|Berlin
|333,50 €
|+1,99%
|24.05.22
|Hamburg
|332,00 €
|+1,07%
|24.05.22
|Frankfurt
|334,00 €
|-0,15%
|24.05.22
|München
|334,50 €
|-0,89%
|24.05.22
|Xetra
|333,50 €
|-1,04%
|24.05.22
|Stuttgart
|330,50 €
|-1,78%
|24.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|329,50 €
|-1,93%
|24.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
