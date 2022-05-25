Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2022 The instrument YSN DE0007276503 SECUNET SECURITY AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
333,50 € 337,00 € -3,50 € -1,04% 24.05./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007276503 727650 608,00 € 251,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		331,00 € -1,78%  24.05.22
Berlin 333,50 € +1,99%  24.05.22
Hamburg 332,00 € +1,07%  24.05.22
Frankfurt 334,00 € -0,15%  24.05.22
München 334,50 € -0,89%  24.05.22
Xetra 333,50 € -1,04%  24.05.22
Stuttgart 330,50 € -1,78%  24.05.22
Düsseldorf 329,50 € -1,93%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
