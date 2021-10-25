Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.10.2021 - US3119001044
24.10.21 21:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,05 $
|56,10 $
|-0,05 $
|-0,09%
|22.10./22:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|56,59 $
|42,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,455 €
|+0,39%
|22.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|48,435 €
|+1,20%
|22.10.21
|Xetra
|48,325 €
|+0,69%
|22.10.21
|Berlin
|48,18 €
|+0,57%
|22.10.21
|Frankfurt
|48,155 €
|+0,53%
|22.10.21
|Hamburg
|48,155 €
|+0,52%
|22.10.21
|Hannover
|48,155 €
|+0,52%
|22.10.21
|München
|48,165 €
|+0,28%
|22.10.21
|Stuttgart
|48,285 €
|+0,26%
|22.10.21
|AMEX
|56,06 $
|+0,04%
|22.10.21
|Nasdaq
|56,05 $
|-0,09%
|22.10.21
|NYSE
|56,06 $
|-0,11%
|22.10.21
