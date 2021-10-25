Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.10.2021 - US3119001044




24.10.21 21:40
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,05 $ 56,10 $ -0,05 $ -0,09% 22.10./22:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 56,59 $ 42,57 $
Tradegate (RT) 		48,455 € +0,39%  22.10.21
Düsseldorf 48,435 € +1,20%  22.10.21
Xetra 48,325 € +0,69%  22.10.21
Berlin 48,18 € +0,57%  22.10.21
Frankfurt 48,155 € +0,53%  22.10.21
Hamburg 48,155 € +0,52%  22.10.21
Hannover 48,155 € +0,52%  22.10.21
München 48,165 € +0,28%  22.10.21
Stuttgart 48,285 € +0,26%  22.10.21
AMEX 56,06 $ +0,04%  22.10.21
Nasdaq 56,05 $ -0,09%  22.10.21
NYSE 56,06 $ -0,11%  22.10.21
