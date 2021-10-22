Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.10.2021 - US3119001044




22.10.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.10.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,10 $ 56,01 $ 0,09 $ +0,16% 21.10./23:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 56,57 $ 42,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,01 € -0,11%  21.10.21
NYSE 56,12 $ +0,23%  21.10.21
Nasdaq 56,10 $ +0,16%  21.10.21
AMEX 56,04 $ +0,14%  21.10.21
München 48,03 € -0,47%  21.10.21
Stuttgart 48,16 € -0,51%  21.10.21
Düsseldorf 47,86 € -0,59%  21.10.21
Hamburg 47,905 € -0,68%  21.10.21
Hannover 47,905 € -0,68%  21.10.21
Frankfurt 47,90 € -0,70%  21.10.21
Berlin 47,905 € -0,75%  21.10.21
Xetra 47,995 € -0,77%  21.10.21
