Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.10.2021 - US3119001044
22.10.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.10.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,10 $
|56,01 $
|0,09 $
|+0,16%
|21.10./23:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|56,57 $
|42,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,01 €
|-0,11%
|21.10.21
|NYSE
|56,12 $
|+0,23%
|21.10.21
|Nasdaq
|56,10 $
|+0,16%
|21.10.21
|AMEX
|56,04 $
|+0,14%
|21.10.21
|München
|48,03 €
|-0,47%
|21.10.21
|Stuttgart
|48,16 €
|-0,51%
|21.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|47,86 €
|-0,59%
|21.10.21
|Hamburg
|47,905 €
|-0,68%
|21.10.21
|Hannover
|47,905 €
|-0,68%
|21.10.21
|Frankfurt
|47,90 €
|-0,70%
|21.10.21
|Berlin
|47,905 €
|-0,75%
|21.10.21
|Xetra
|47,995 €
|-0,77%
|21.10.21
