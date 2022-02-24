Erweiterte Funktionen
Newcrest Mining ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.02.2022 - US6511911082
24.02.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.02.2022 The instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,91 $
|17,85 $
|0,06 $
|+0,34%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6511911082
|165488
|22,52 $
|14,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|17,91 $
|+0,34%
|23.02.22
|Frankfurt
|15,70 €
|0,00%
|23.02.22
|Stuttgart
|15,40 €
|-0,65%
|23.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Newcrest Mining Ltd - Australi.
|13.05.13