Das Instrument 4C6 KYG4672G1064 HUTCHISON TELECOM.HD -,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.08.2021 The instrument 4C6 KYG4672G1064 HUTCHISON TELECOM.HD -,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.08.2021