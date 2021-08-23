Erweiterte Funktionen
Hutchison Telecommunications - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.08.2021 - KYG4672G1064
22.08.21 21:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4C6 KYG4672G1064 HUTCHISON TELECOM.HD -,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.08.2021 The instrument 4C6 KYG4672G1064 HUTCHISON TELECOM.HD -,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1999 $
|0,18995 $
|0,0099 $
|+5,24%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG4672G1064
|A0RMZE
|0,20 $
|0,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1999 $
|+5,24%
|20.08.21
|Frankfurt
|0,16 €
|+0,63%
|20.08.21
|Berlin
|0,166 €
|+0,61%
|20.08.21
|Stuttgart
|0,155 €
|0,00%
|20.08.21
