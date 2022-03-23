Erweiterte Funktionen
ICF International INC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - US44925C1036
23.03.22 00:31
Das Instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,19 $
|92,02 $
|0,17 $
|+0,18%
|22.03./21:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US44925C1036
|A0LBNM
|108,11 $
|84,68 $
