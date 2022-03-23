Erweiterte Funktionen



ICF International INC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - US44925C1036




23.03.22 00:31
Das Instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
92,19 $ 92,02 $ 0,17 $ +0,18% 22.03./21:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US44925C1036 A0LBNM 108,11 $ 84,68 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 83,50 € +1,21%  22.03.22
Berlin 83,50 € +1,21%  22.03.22
AMEX 92,19 $ +0,48%  22.03.22
NYSE 92,07 $ +0,39%  22.03.22
Nasdaq 92,19 $ +0,18%  22.03.22
Stuttgart 82,00 € -0,61%  22.03.22
  = Realtime
