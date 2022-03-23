Erweiterte Funktionen

Spark New Zealand - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - NZTELE0001S4




23.03.22 00:31
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,28 $ 3,28 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NZTELE0001S4 882336 3,55 $ 2,91 $
Tradegate (RT) 		2,98 € -0,67%  22.03.22
Düsseldorf 3,00 € +2,04%  22.03.22
Frankfurt 2,94 € +0,68%  22.03.22
Hamburg 2,94 € +0,68%  22.03.22
Hannover 2,94 € +0,68%  22.03.22
München 2,94 € +0,68%  22.03.22
Stuttgart 2,96 € +0,68%  22.03.22
Berlin 2,94 € +0,68%  22.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,28 $ 0,00%  22.03.22
