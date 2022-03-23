Erweiterte Funktionen
Spark New Zealand - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - NZTELE0001S4
23.03.22 00:31
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument NZT NZTELE0001S4 SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD. ON EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,28 $
|3,28 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NZTELE0001S4
|882336
|3,55 $
|2,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,98 €
|-0,67%
|22.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,00 €
|+2,04%
|22.03.22
|Frankfurt
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|Hamburg
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|Hannover
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|München
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|Stuttgart
|2,96 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|Berlin
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|22.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,28 $
|0,00%
|22.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
