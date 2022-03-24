Erweiterte Funktionen
MeVis Medical Solutions - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - DE000A0LBFE4
24.03.22 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.03.2022 The instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,60 €
|32,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0LBFE4
|A0LBFE
|36,00 €
|29,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,20 €
|-1,23%
|17.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|32,00 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|Frankfurt
|32,20 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|München
|31,60 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|Stuttgart
|32,20 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|Xetra
|32,60 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|Berlin
|32,20 €
|0,00%
|23.03.22
