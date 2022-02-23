Das Instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2022 The instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2022