Avast PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.02.2022 - GB00BDD85M81




23.02.22 01:16
Das Instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2022 The instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,302 € 7,492 € -0,19 € -2,54% 22.02./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDD85M81 A2JLZU 7,53 € 4,89 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,302 € -2,54%  22.02.22
Stuttgart 7,298 € +0,11%  22.02.22
Berlin 7,494 € +0,08%  22.02.22
München 7,456 € 0,00%  22.02.22
Hannover 7,414 € -0,54%  22.02.22
Düsseldorf 7,406 € -0,64%  22.02.22
Frankfurt 7,352 € -1,37%  22.02.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,26 $ -12,13%  16.02.22
  = Realtime
