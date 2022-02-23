Erweiterte Funktionen
Avast PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.02.2022 - GB00BDD85M81
Das Instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2022 The instrument AV2 GB00BDD85M81 AVAST PLC. (WI) LS-,1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,302 €
|7,492 €
|-0,19 €
|-2,54%
|22.02./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDD85M81
|A2JLZU
|7,53 €
|4,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,302 €
|-2,54%
|22.02.22
|Stuttgart
|7,298 €
|+0,11%
|22.02.22
|Berlin
|7,494 €
|+0,08%
|22.02.22
|München
|7,456 €
|0,00%
|22.02.22
|Hannover
|7,414 €
|-0,54%
|22.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|7,406 €
|-0,64%
|22.02.22
|Frankfurt
|7,352 €
|-1,37%
|22.02.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,26 $
|-12,13%
|16.02.22
