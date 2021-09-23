Erweiterte Funktionen
Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2021 - BMG4209G2077
22.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.09.2021 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,34 €
|2,22 €
|0,12 €
|+5,41%
|22.09./21:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4209G2077
|A2DGZ5
|2,34 €
|0,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,34 €
|+5,41%
|22.09.21
|Stuttgart
|2,26 €
|+2,73%
|22.09.21
|Berlin
|2,22 €
|+1,83%
|22.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,70 $
|+1,41%
|22.09.21
|Frankfurt
|2,22 €
|-1,77%
|22.09.21
