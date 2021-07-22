Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US8825081040
22.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.07.2021 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|194,24 $
|187,77 $
|6,47 $
|+3,45%
|22.07./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|197,58 $
|125,43 $
194,24
+3,45%
98,01
-0,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|163,84 €
|+2,84%
|21.07.21
|Nasdaq
|194,24 $
|+3,45%
|21.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|163,48 €
|+3,40%
|21.07.21
|NYSE
|194,06 $
|+3,36%
|21.07.21
|AMEX
|193,83 $
|+3,19%
|21.07.21
|Xetra
|162,60 €
|+1,69%
|21.07.21
|Stuttgart
|161,98 €
|+1,15%
|21.07.21
|Frankfurt
|159,44 €
|0,00%
|21.07.21
|München
|159,02 €
|0,00%
|21.07.21
|Hamburg
|159,16 €
|-0,03%
|21.07.21
|Hannover
|159,16 €
|-0,03%
|21.07.21
|Berlin
|159,14 €
|-0,03%
|21.07.21
= Realtime
