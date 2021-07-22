Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US8825081040




22.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.07.2021 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
194,24 $ 187,77 $ 6,47 $ +3,45% 22.07./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 197,58 $ 125,43 $
Werte im Artikel
194,24 plus
+3,45%
98,01 minus
-0,52%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		163,84 € +2,84%  21.07.21
Nasdaq 194,24 $ +3,45%  21.07.21
Düsseldorf 163,48 € +3,40%  21.07.21
NYSE 194,06 $ +3,36%  21.07.21
AMEX 193,83 $ +3,19%  21.07.21
Xetra 162,60 € +1,69%  21.07.21
Stuttgart 161,98 € +1,15%  21.07.21
Frankfurt 159,44 € 0,00%  21.07.21
München 159,02 € 0,00%  21.07.21
Hamburg 159,16 € -0,03%  21.07.21
Hannover 159,16 € -0,03%  21.07.21
Berlin 159,14 € -0,03%  21.07.21
  = Realtime
