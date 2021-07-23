Erweiterte Funktionen



Simulations Plus - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US8292141053




23.07.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SD3 US8292141053 SIMULATIONS PLUS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 The instrument SD3 US8292141053 SIMULATIONS PLUS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,88 $ 47,22 $ 0,66 $ +1,40% 22.07./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8292141053 924294 90,92 $ 42,28 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 47,98 $ +2,59%  22.07.21
Nasdaq 47,88 $ +1,40%  22.07.21
Berlin 39,80 € +1,02%  22.07.21
Stuttgart 39,80 € +0,51%  22.07.21
Frankfurt 39,80 € 0,00%  22.07.21
AMEX 47,00 $ 0,00%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Li-Riese Ganfeng Lithium. Nach Übernahme von Nachbar Millennial Lithium für 353 Mio. $

Arena Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 SIMULATIONS PLUS (WKN: 9. 13.07.21
5 Der Software Biotech-Hammer . 05.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...