Erweiterte Funktionen
Simulations Plus - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US8292141053
23.07.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SD3 US8292141053 SIMULATIONS PLUS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 The instrument SD3 US8292141053 SIMULATIONS PLUS DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,88 $
|47,22 $
|0,66 $
|+1,40%
|22.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8292141053
|924294
|90,92 $
|42,28 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|SIMULATIONS PLUS (WKN: 9.
|13.07.21
|5
|Der Software Biotech-Hammer .
|05.06.11