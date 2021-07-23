Erweiterte Funktionen
Lenovo Group ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US5262501050
23.07.21 00:09
Das Instrument LHL1 US5262501050 LENOVO GRP ADR/20 HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 The instrument LHL1 US5262501050 LENOVO GRP ADR/20 HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,70 $
|20,50 $
|0,20 $
|+0,98%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5262501050
|A0B7GH
|28,80 $
|11,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|17,90 €
|+2,29%
|22.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,70 $
|+0,98%
|22.07.21
|Frankfurt
|17,20 €
|+0,58%
|22.07.21
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
