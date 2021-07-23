Erweiterte Funktionen



23.07.21 00:09
Das Instrument LHL1 US5262501050 LENOVO GRP ADR/20 HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 The instrument LHL1 US5262501050 LENOVO GRP ADR/20 HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,70 $ 20,50 $ 0,20 $ +0,98% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5262501050 A0B7GH 28,80 $ 11,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 17,90 € +2,29%  22.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 20,70 $ +0,98%  22.07.21
Frankfurt 17,20 € +0,58%  22.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

