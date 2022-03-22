Erweiterte Funktionen
Seek - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2022 - AU000000SEK6
22.03.22 00:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SLD AU000000SEK6 SEEK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.03.2022 The instrument SLD AU000000SEK6 SEEK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,60 €
|20,80 €
|-2,20 €
|-10,58%
|21.03./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SEK6
|A0EAC4
|23,20 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|18,60 €
|-10,58%
|11.03.22
|Hamburg
|20,40 €
|0,00%
|21.03.22
|Stuttgart
|20,40 €
|0,00%
|21.03.22
|Frankfurt
|20,40 €
|-0,97%
|21.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,57 $
|-3,79%
|25.02.22
