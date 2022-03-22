Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Seek":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Seek - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2022 - AU000000SEK6




22.03.22 00:29
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SLD AU000000SEK6 SEEK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.03.2022 The instrument SLD AU000000SEK6 SEEK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,60 € 20,80 € -2,20 € -10,58% 21.03./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SEK6 A0EAC4 23,20 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,60 € -10,58%  11.03.22
Hamburg 20,40 € 0,00%  21.03.22
Stuttgart 20,40 € 0,00%  21.03.22
Frankfurt 20,40 € -0,97%  21.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 19,57 $ -3,79%  25.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - 246% Lithium Aktientip. Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...