Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.12.2021




22.12.21 01:00
Das Instrument BMTA US1104481072 BRIT.AMER.TOBACCO ADR/ EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.12.2021 The instrument BMTA US1104481072 BRIT.AMER.TOBACCO ADR/ EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,57 € 96,25 € -   € 0,00% 21.12./19:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VX3WY79 VX3WY7 100,00 € 95,53 €
Werte im Artikel
97,57 plus
+1,37%
22,66 plus
0,00%
37,56 plus
0,00%
0,34 minus
-3,39%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		97,57 € +1,37%  21.12.21
Stuttgart 97,01 € +1,86%  21.12.21
