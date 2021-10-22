Erweiterte Funktionen



22.10.21 00:06
Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.10.2021 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,76 $ 29,76 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US78454L1008 A1CZW5 32,05 $ 1,35 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,08 € +1,84%  19.10.21
Stuttgart 24,92 € +2,05%  21.10.21
München 26,11 € +0,81%  21.10.21
Frankfurt 26,01 € +0,62%  21.10.21
NYSE 29,76 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 25,55 € -1,88%  21.10.21
Düsseldorf 25,37 € -1,89%  21.10.21
AMEX 29,77 $ -3,38%  21.10.21
Nasdaq 29,77 $ -3,50%  21.10.21
  = Realtime
