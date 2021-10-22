Erweiterte Funktionen
SM Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.10.2021 - US78454L1008
22.10.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.10.2021 The instrument SJL US78454L1008 SM ENERGY CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,76 $
|29,76 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78454L1008
|A1CZW5
|32,05 $
|1,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,08 €
|+1,84%
|19.10.21
|Stuttgart
|24,92 €
|+2,05%
|21.10.21
|München
|26,11 €
|+0,81%
|21.10.21
|Frankfurt
|26,01 €
|+0,62%
|21.10.21
|NYSE
|29,76 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|25,55 €
|-1,88%
|21.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|25,37 €
|-1,89%
|21.10.21
|AMEX
|29,77 $
|-3,38%
|21.10.21
|Nasdaq
|29,77 $
|-3,50%
|21.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
