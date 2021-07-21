Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.07.2021 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.07.2021