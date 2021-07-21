Erweiterte Funktionen



MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.07.2021 - GB00BJ1F4N75




20.07.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.07.2021 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.07.2021

Aktuell
Erstklassige 1,22% Lithium über 10,5m - 1.140% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium (ML.V) und 11.713% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,443 € 4,435 € 0,008 € +0,18% 20.07./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ1F4N75 A2PGUK 7,00 € 2,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,443 € +0,18%  20.07.21
Düsseldorf 4,514 € +3,01%  20.07.21
Berlin 4,533 € +2,56%  20.07.21
Stuttgart 4,419 € +2,08%  20.07.21
Frankfurt 4,455 € -3,30%  20.07.21
Hamburg 4,428 € -3,95%  20.07.21
Hannover 4,428 € -3,95%  20.07.21
München 4,495 € -5,03%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
470% Uran Aktientip im Visier von Fission Uranium ($FCU) und NexGen Energy ($NXE). Uran Hot Stock startet Exploration

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 micro focus langfristig strong b. 01.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...