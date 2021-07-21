Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.07.2021 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,443 €
|4,435 €
|0,008 €
|+0,18%
|20.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ1F4N75
|A2PGUK
|7,00 €
|2,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,443 €
|+0,18%
|20.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,514 €
|+3,01%
|20.07.21
|Berlin
|4,533 €
|+2,56%
|20.07.21
|Stuttgart
|4,419 €
|+2,08%
|20.07.21
|Frankfurt
|4,455 €
|-3,30%
|20.07.21
|Hamburg
|4,428 €
|-3,95%
|20.07.21
|Hannover
|4,428 €
|-3,95%
|20.07.21
|München
|4,495 €
|-5,03%
|20.07.21
