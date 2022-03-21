Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.03.2022 - US3765361080
20.03.22 22:36
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.03.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,75 $
|21,54 $
|0,21 $
|+0,97%
|18.03./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|18,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,72 €
|+1,60%
|18.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|19,67 €
|+1,71%
|18.03.22
|Frankfurt
|19,52 €
|+1,30%
|18.03.22
|NYSE
|21,76 $
|+1,12%
|18.03.22
|AMEX
|21,76 $
|+1,07%
|18.03.22
|Nasdaq
|21,75 $
|+0,97%
|18.03.22
|München
|19,47 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
|Stuttgart
|19,15 €
|-0,83%
|18.03.22
|Berlin
|19,15 €
|-0,98%
|18.03.22
