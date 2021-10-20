Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.10.2021 - US3765361080




20.10.21 00:15
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.10.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,83 $ 21,81 $ 0,02 $ +0,09% 20.10./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 23,47 $ 15,83 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,85 € +0,43%  19.10.21
Düsseldorf 18,83 € +1,07%  19.10.21
NYSE 22,00 $ +0,92%  19.10.21
Nasdaq 21,83 $ +0,09%  19.10.21
München 18,77 € 0,00%  19.10.21
Berlin 18,47 € 0,00%  19.10.21
AMEX 21,78 $ 0,00%  15.10.21
Stuttgart 18,71 € -0,21%  19.10.21
Frankfurt 18,51 € -1,75%  19.10.21
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Konstant guter Dividenden zahle. 14.09.21
