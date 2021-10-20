Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gladstone":
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.10.2021 - US3765361080
20.10.21 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.10.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,83 $
|21,81 $
|0,02 $
|+0,09%
|20.10./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|23,47 $
|15,83 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,85 €
|+0,43%
|19.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|18,83 €
|+1,07%
|19.10.21
|NYSE
|22,00 $
|+0,92%
|19.10.21
|Nasdaq
|21,83 $
|+0,09%
|19.10.21
|München
|18,77 €
|0,00%
|19.10.21
|Berlin
|18,47 €
|0,00%
|19.10.21
|AMEX
|21,78 $
|0,00%
|15.10.21
|Stuttgart
|18,71 €
|-0,21%
|19.10.21
|Frankfurt
|18,51 €
|-1,75%
|19.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Konstant guter Dividenden zahle.
|14.09.21