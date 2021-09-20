Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gladstone":
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.09.2021 - US3765361080
19.09.21 21:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.09.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,63 $
|21,95 $
|-0,32 $
|-1,46%
|17.09./22:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|23,47 $
|15,83 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,50 €
|-0,91%
|17.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|18,79 €
|+0,75%
|17.09.21
|Frankfurt
|18,65 €
|+0,38%
|17.09.21
|Stuttgart
|18,64 €
|+0,16%
|17.09.21
|München
|18,85 €
|0,00%
|17.09.21
|Berlin
|18,40 €
|-0,54%
|17.09.21
|Nasdaq
|21,63 $
|-1,46%
|17.09.21
|NYSE
|21,65 $
|-1,59%
|17.09.21
|AMEX
|21,67 $
|-2,74%
|17.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Konstant guter Dividenden zahle.
|14.09.21