Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.09.2021 - US3765361080




19.09.21 21:47
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.09.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,63 $ 21,95 $ -0,32 $ -1,46% 17.09./22:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 23,47 $ 15,83 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,50 € -0,91%  17.09.21
Düsseldorf 18,79 € +0,75%  17.09.21
Frankfurt 18,65 € +0,38%  17.09.21
Stuttgart 18,64 € +0,16%  17.09.21
München 18,85 € 0,00%  17.09.21
Berlin 18,40 € -0,54%  17.09.21
Nasdaq 21,63 $ -1,46%  17.09.21
NYSE 21,65 $ -1,59%  17.09.21
AMEX 21,67 $ -2,74%  17.09.21
  = Realtime
