Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - US3765361080
19.04.22 23:54
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.04.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,04 $
|22,51 $
|0,53 $
|+2,35%
|19.04./23:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|19,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,30 €
|+2,85%
|19.04.22
|NYSE
|23,05 $
|+2,40%
|19.04.22
|Nasdaq
|23,04 $
|+2,35%
|19.04.22
|Frankfurt
|21,20 €
|+2,27%
|19.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|21,16 €
|+2,17%
|19.04.22
|Berlin
|20,61 €
|+1,38%
|19.04.22
|München
|20,60 €
|+1,33%
|19.04.22
|AMEX
|22,24 $
|0,00%
|01.04.22
|Stuttgart
|20,64 €
|-0,43%
|19.04.22
