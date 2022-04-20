Erweiterte Funktionen
Gemfields Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - GG00BG0KTL52
19.04.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.04.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,218 €
|0,222 €
|-0,004 €
|-1,80%
|19.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BG0KTL52
|A2JRRP
|0,24 €
|0,088 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Gemfields Group
|29.04.21
|9
|GG00BG0KTL52 - Gemfields G.
|25.04.21