Erweiterte Funktionen



Gemfields Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - GG00BG0KTL52




19.04.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.04.2022 The instrument 5PH GG00BG0KTL52 GEMFIELDS GROUP DL-00001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2022

Aktuell
Aktienprofis setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,218 € 0,222 € -0,004 € -1,80% 19.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BG0KTL52 A2JRRP 0,24 € 0,088 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,206 € 0,00%  19.04.22
Stuttgart 0,206 € -0,96%  19.04.22
Berlin 0,218 € -1,80%  19.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Aktien auf Überholspur - Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Gemfields Group 29.04.21
9 GG00BG0KTL52 - Gemfields G. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...