Pembina Pipeline - XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2018 2
21.11.18 08:13
Das folgende Instrument wird am 22.11.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 22.11.2018.
Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.
Mnemonic ISIN Name
P5P CA7063271034 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,51 €
|29,61 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,34%
|21.11./13:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7063271034
|A1C563
|31,72 €
|24,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,52 €
|0,00%
|20.11.18
|Düsseldorf
|29,52 €
|+0,34%
|13:16
|Stuttgart
|29,58 €
|+0,27%
|12:05
|NYSE
|33,58 $
|0,00%
|20.11.18
|Berlin
|29,54 €
|-0,30%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|29,51 €
|-0,34%
|08:01
= Realtime
