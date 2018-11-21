Erweiterte Funktionen



Linamar - XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2018




21.11.18 08:05
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.

INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
LNR XFRA CA53278L1076 LINAMAR CORP. 0.07951 EUR





Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,54 € 32,30 € 0,24 € +0,74% 21.11./13:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA53278L1076 905977 51,00 € 32,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,70 € 0,00%  13.11.18
Frankfurt 32,54 € +0,74%  08:01
Berlin 32,54 € +0,68%  08:03
Stuttgart 32,50 € -0,40%  12:05
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,53 $ -2,09%  20.11.18
  = Realtime


  

