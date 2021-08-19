Erweiterte Funktionen
United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.08.2021 - US9113121068
18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|194,80 $
|194,80 $
|- $
|0,00%
|18.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|219,57 $
|154,70 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|166,40 €
|-1,48%
|18.08.21
|München
|170,10 €
|+2,10%
|18.08.21
|Hamburg
|168,35 €
|+1,05%
|18.08.21
|Hannover
|168,35 €
|+1,05%
|18.08.21
|Frankfurt
|168,35 €
|+0,93%
|18.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|167,35 €
|+0,24%
|18.08.21
|Berlin
|167,45 €
|+0,03%
|18.08.21
|NYSE
|194,80 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|168,20 €
|-0,47%
|18.08.21
|Xetra
|167,70 €
|-0,77%
|18.08.21
|AMEX
|194,88 $
|-1,23%
|18.08.21
|Nasdaq
|194,92 $
|-1,37%
|18.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|United Parcel Service Paketdien.
|27.04.21