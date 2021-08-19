Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone Investment Corporatio. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.08.2021 - MHY8162K2046




18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4FAP MHY8162K2046 STAR BULK CARR.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument 4FAP MHY8162K2046 STAR BULK CARR.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,73 $ 14,83 $ -0,10 $ -0,67% 19.08./00:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765461070 A0KES9 15,20 $ 8,17 $
Werte im Artikel
21,42 plus
+2,59%
14,73 minus
-0,67%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,866 € +1,58%  18.08.21
Düsseldorf 12,65 € +0,94%  18.08.21
Berlin 12,732 € +0,39%  18.08.21
München 12,724 € 0,00%  18.08.21
NYSE 14,85 $ -0,27%  17.08.21
Nasdaq 14,73 $ -0,67%  18.08.21
Stuttgart 12,56 € -1,06%  18.08.21
Frankfurt 12,562 € -1,27%  18.08.21
AMEX 14,73 $ -2,26%  18.08.21
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...