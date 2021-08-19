Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gladstone Investment Corporation":
Gladstone Investment Corporatio. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.08.2021 - MHY8162K2046
18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4FAP MHY8162K2046 STAR BULK CARR.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument 4FAP MHY8162K2046 STAR BULK CARR.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,73 $
|14,83 $
|-0,10 $
|-0,67%
|19.08./00:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765461070
|A0KES9
|15,20 $
|8,17 $
Werte im Artikel
21,42
+2,59%
14,73
-0,67%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,866 €
|+1,58%
|18.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|12,65 €
|+0,94%
|18.08.21
|Berlin
|12,732 €
|+0,39%
|18.08.21
|München
|12,724 €
|0,00%
|18.08.21
|NYSE
|14,85 $
|-0,27%
|17.08.21
|Nasdaq
|14,73 $
|-0,67%
|18.08.21
|Stuttgart
|12,56 €
|-1,06%
|18.08.21
|Frankfurt
|12,562 €
|-1,27%
|18.08.21
|AMEX
|14,73 $
|-2,26%
|18.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.