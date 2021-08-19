Erweiterte Funktionen
Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.08.2021 - AU000000LLC3
18.08.21 23:50
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,06 $
|9,06 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LLC3
|858788
|10,50 $
|8,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,177 €
|+1,27%
|18.08.21
|Frankfurt
|7,135 €
|+1,39%
|18.08.21
|Stuttgart
|7,13 €
|+1,11%
|18.08.21
|München
|7,126 €
|+0,93%
|18.08.21
|Berlin
|7,096 €
|+0,85%
|18.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,06 $
|0,00%
|10.08.21
