Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021