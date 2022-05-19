Erweiterte Funktionen

National Bankshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2022 - US6348651091




18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.05.2022 The instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,75 $ 33,34 $ 0,41 $ +1,23% 18.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6348651091 351157 39,05 $ 32,78 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 33,75 $ +1,23%  18.05.22
Frankfurt 31,40 € +0,64%  18.05.22
NYSE 36,75 $ 0,00%  10.03.22
AMEX 34,13 $ 0,00%  10.05.22
