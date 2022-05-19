Erweiterte Funktionen
National Bankshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2022 - US6348651091
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.05.2022 The instrument 9F2 US6348651091 NATL BANKSHARES DL 2,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,75 $
|33,34 $
|0,41 $
|+1,23%
|18.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6348651091
|351157
|39,05 $
|32,78 $
