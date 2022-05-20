Erweiterte Funktionen

OTP Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2022 - HU0000061726




19.05.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument OTP HU0000061726 OTP BANK NYRT. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.05.2022 The instrument OTP HU0000061726 OTP BANK NYRT. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,00 € 26,98 € 0,02 € +0,07% 19.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HU0000061726 896068 54,34 € 24,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 27,60 € +2,30%  19.05.22
Berlin 27,60 € +2,30%  19.05.22
Frankfurt 27,00 € +0,07%  19.05.22
Stuttgart 26,43 € -4,03%  19.05.22
Düsseldorf 26,18 € -5,18%  19.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,80 $ -11,57%  07.04.22
  = Realtime
