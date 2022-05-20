Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "OTP Bank":
OTP Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2022 - HU0000061726
19.05.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OTP HU0000061726 OTP BANK NYRT. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.05.2022 The instrument OTP HU0000061726 OTP BANK NYRT. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,00 €
|26,98 €
|0,02 €
|+0,07%
|19.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HU0000061726
|896068
|54,34 €
|24,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|27,60 €
|+2,30%
|19.05.22
|Berlin
|27,60 €
|+2,30%
|19.05.22
|Frankfurt
|27,00 €
|+0,07%
|19.05.22
|Stuttgart
|26,43 €
|-4,03%
|19.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|26,18 €
|-5,18%
|19.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,80 $
|-11,57%
|07.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Ungarische OTP Bank,wieso gib.
|12.08.14
|1
|OTP warum ??
|14.02.05