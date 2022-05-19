Erweiterte Funktionen
TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.05.2022 - AU0000XVGHH6
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.05.2022 The instrument AU0000XVGHH6 TREASURY CORP.VICT. 2040 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,47 AUD
|108,51 AUD
|-0,04 AUD
|-0,04%
|18.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XVGHH6
|A19PZQ
|146,32 AUD
|106,56 AUD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|108,47 AUD
|-0,04%
|18.05.22
