Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.01.2022 - US3765361080
19.01.22 01:07
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.01.2022 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,59 $
|24,68 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,36%
|19.01./01:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|26,10 $
|17,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,84 €
|+0,28%
|18.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|21,74 €
|+1,59%
|18.01.22
|Stuttgart
|21,80 €
|+1,58%
|18.01.22
|Berlin
|21,44 €
|+0,56%
|18.01.22
|München
|21,64 €
|0,00%
|18.01.22
|Nasdaq
|24,59 $
|-0,36%
|18.01.22
|NYSE
|24,585 $
|-0,43%
|18.01.22
|AMEX
|24,58 $
|-0,47%
|18.01.22
|Frankfurt
|21,48 €
|-1,29%
|18.01.22
= Realtime
