Erweiterte Funktionen



United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.11.2021 - US9113121068




18.11.21 01:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2021 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2021

Aktuell
Jetzt vom Uranboom profitieren: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
207,85 $ 207,85 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9113121068 929198 220,13 $ 154,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		184,45 € -1,52%  17.11.21
Hamburg 187,00 € +0,81%  17.11.21
Hannover 187,00 € +0,81%  17.11.21
München 186,75 € +0,43%  17.11.21
NYSE 207,85 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 187,60 € -0,42%  17.11.21
Berlin 184,55 € -1,73%  17.11.21
AMEX 207,91 $ -1,87%  17.11.21
Xetra 184,95 € -1,88%  17.11.21
Düsseldorf 183,95 € -1,92%  17.11.21
Nasdaq 207,85 $ -1,93%  17.11.21
Stuttgart 183,30 € -2,58%  17.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Aktiensplit und Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 United Parcel Service Paketdien. 27.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...