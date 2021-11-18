Erweiterte Funktionen
United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.11.2021 - US9113121068
18.11.21 01:14
Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2021 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|207,85 $
|207,85 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|220,13 $
|154,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|184,45 €
|-1,52%
|17.11.21
|Hamburg
|187,00 €
|+0,81%
|17.11.21
|Hannover
|187,00 €
|+0,81%
|17.11.21
|München
|186,75 €
|+0,43%
|17.11.21
|NYSE
|207,85 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|187,60 €
|-0,42%
|17.11.21
|Berlin
|184,55 €
|-1,73%
|17.11.21
|AMEX
|207,91 $
|-1,87%
|17.11.21
|Xetra
|184,95 €
|-1,88%
|17.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|183,95 €
|-1,92%
|17.11.21
|Nasdaq
|207,85 $
|-1,93%
|17.11.21
|Stuttgart
|183,30 €
|-2,58%
|17.11.21
= Realtime
