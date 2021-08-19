Erweiterte Funktionen
ENERGOAPARATURA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2021 - PLENAP000010
18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 The instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,326 €
|0,324 €
|0,002 €
|+0,62%
|18.08./15:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLENAP000010
|909067
|0,36 €
|0,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,326 €
|+0,62%
|18.08.21
