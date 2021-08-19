Erweiterte Funktionen
SABRE INSUR. GRP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2021 - GB00BYWVDP49
18.08.21 23:50
Das Instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 The instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,64 €
|2,68 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,49%
|18.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYWVDP49
|A2H8SX
|3,24 €
|2,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,64 €
|-1,49%
|18.08.21
= Realtime
