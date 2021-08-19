Das Instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 The instrument 18M GB00BYWVDP49 SABRE INSUR. GRP LS-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021