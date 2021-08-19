Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dairy Farm International Holdings":
Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2021 - BMG2624N1535
18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,92 €
|2,88 €
|0,04 €
|+1,39%
|18.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|4,06 €
|2,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,96 €
|+2,07%
|13.08.21
|Frankfurt
|2,96 €
|+4,96%
|18.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|2,90 €
|+1,40%
|18.08.21
|Stuttgart
|2,92 €
|+1,39%
|18.08.21
|Berlin
|2,92 €
|0,00%
|18.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,10 $
|-1,20%
|20.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Hi all gg,,
|21.03.19