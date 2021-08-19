Erweiterte Funktionen

Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.08.2021 - BMG2624N1535




18.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,92 € 2,88 € 0,04 € +1,39% 18.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2624N1535 928180 4,06 € 2,88 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,96 € +2,07%  13.08.21
Frankfurt 2,96 € +4,96%  18.08.21
Düsseldorf 2,90 € +1,40%  18.08.21
Stuttgart 2,92 € +1,39%  18.08.21
Berlin 2,92 € 0,00%  18.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,10 $ -1,20%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
